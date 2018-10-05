Congress president Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow, rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on October 9-10

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow on October 9 from chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home turf Dholpur to Dausa and address a public meeting in Bikaner on October 10.

“Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. He will address a few meetings in Dholpur on October 9 and move towards Dausa by road. The next day he will have some programmes in Jaipur before addressing a big meeting in Bikaner,” state Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Thursday.

Gandhi will cover Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts, travelling over 250 km, during the road show. The three districts have 16 assembly seats, of which a majority are with the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “It does not matter where the Congress starts a roadshow because it will have no impact. Their earlier roadshow in Jaipur failed and that will happen again. People have made up their mind in favour of the BJP.”

Political experts said the Congress, through the roadshow, is eyeing to kill two birds with one stone – countering Raje on her home turf Dholpur and the BSP. In eastern Rajasthan, the BSP has proved its presence though it has not won many assembly seats. The party has hold on Dholpur, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Veir, Bari, Nagar, Bayana, Mahua and Bandikui seats, experts said.

BSP chief Mayawati announced on Wednesday that her party wouldn’t have alliance with the Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

On the BSP’s decision, Pilot said, “The state and the Centre are ruled by the BJP and to defeat it, we all have to leave aside our personal interests and think in the interest of the country.”

Parties like Shiv Sena or PDP, which supported the BJP, are now parting ways with it, and people want to connect with the Congress, he said. “I am not aware on what grounds Mayawati took the decision. Why and with what intention she took the decision is a matter of discussion,” Pilot told newspersons at the state Congress office. “We have defeated the BJP in Rajasthan and will do the same this time.”

On government employees’ strike, he said, “It is unfortunate that the CM took the issue lightly. The employees were not heard for so many days. Now that the PM is coming on October 6, the government has started a dialogue.”

The situation would not have worsened had the government been sensitive towards their demands, he said. “Employees are submitting their resignations; the CM is responsible for the situation. Instead of addressing their demands, the government organised beneficiaries’ gatherings for political gains.”

Pilot alleged that the government formed a ministerial committee more than two weeks after the employees’ strike, fearing that they might protest at the PM’s rally.

