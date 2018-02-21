Congress will form government in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

State Congress president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the way the party has won the three recent bypolls has proved that the peoples’ mandate is against chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

He said that people have supported the Congress on issues. After the BJP government was formed in the state, bypolls were held on four seats, of which three were won by the Congress. Thereafter, two Lok Sabha seats and an assembly seat came in recent bypolls. “The credit for this victory is of party leaders and workers. All sections of the society voted for the Congress, despite all efforts by BJP,” said Pilot.

Addressing newspersons after thanking workers, who had come from Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Madalgarh assembly seat, he said, “Congress will form the government in Rajasthan.”

Pilot said that the CM and BJP leaders are holding bureaucracy and administration responsible for recent defeat in bypolls. Even BJP MLAs are cornering government in the assembly and the CM is asking not to do so. “I believe people might not be annoyed with BJP MLAs but are unhappy with the government and leadership,” he alleged.

He added that everyone is unhappy with the four years of governance and that the current Rajasthan government has failed to deliver.

Thanking workers, newly elected MP from Ajmer, Raghu Sharma said, “We will form the government with a two-third majority in the coming state assembly elections and also win all 25 Lok Sabha seats.”

“These elections were not just against policies of the Rajasthan government but also myths about Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also broken. People have rejected Modi’s speeches and supported the Congress,” Alwar MP Karan Singh said.