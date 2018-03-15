Constable recruitment exam: Another online cheating racket busted

The Ajmer police Thursday unearthed yet another online cheating racket in the ongoing constable recruitment examination and arrested eight people.

Ajmer Range inspector general (IG) Malini Agarwal said the racket was working in the same fashion—remotely accessing the candidate’s computer – as the ones busted in Jaipur.

Those arrested include Vikas Jat, owner of Ajmer Info-Tech exam centre, who the seluths claimed to be the main conspirator behind the racket. Among others, Hanuman Bhakar collected the money from candidates while Intezar Ali, Ranjeet Chudhary and Suresh Jat were accomplices in the crime.

“The gang members charged Rs 4 lakh per candidate to help them cheat in the exam,” said Agarwal. She added that it was the same gang that had helped applicants cheat in jail guards recruitment exam two years ago.

In a related development, the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrested five persons who were involved in an impersonation racket in the exam at Dolphin Kids International School, the centre where it had unearthed the online cheating racket Tuesday evening. Further, two more people were arrested for their involvement in the two rackets busted in Jaipur in the past week.