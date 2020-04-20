e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Covid-19: 57 fresh cases, 2 more deaths reported in Rajasthan

Covid-19: 57 fresh cases, 2 more deaths reported in Rajasthan

Twenty-five deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in the state so far, with Jaipur accounting for 13 of the total deaths.

jaipur Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April 17, 2020.
Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April 17, 2020. (ANI)
         

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 57 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, officials said.

Twenty-five deaths due to the virus have been reported in the state so far, with Jaipur accounting for 13 of the total deaths.

“A 62-year-old Nagaur district resident died on Sunday night at SMS Hospital here. He was admitted on April 18 and was suffering from hypertension. Another death was reported in Kota,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Singh said of the 57 fresh cases, 43 were reported from Jaipur, six from Jodhpur, three from Kota, two from Jhunjhunu and one each from Banswara, Nagaur and Ajmer.

A total of 1,535 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection and after treatment, 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes two Italian citizens and 60 people evacuated from Iran. They are in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus. PTI AG TDS TDS

tags
top news
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

jaipur news