e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Rajasthan, state death toll reaches 323

Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Rajasthan, state death toll reaches 323

While six patients died in Bharatpur, 2 died in Bikaner. Barmer and Chittorgarh also reported one death each.

jaipur Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Family members of a person who tested positive for Covid-19 being taken to a quarantine facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Family members of a person who tested positive for Covid-19 being taken to a quarantine facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan T)
         

Rajasthan registered 10 Covid-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report.

With this, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 323, while 13,626 patients have tested positive.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

While six patients died in Bharatpur, 2 died in Bikaner. Barmer and Chittorgarh also reported one death each.

As many as 31 coronavirus positive cases were reported from Bharatpur, 28 from Jaipur, 7 from Sirohi, 6 from Jhunjhunu, 5 from Jhalawar, 3 from Churu and 2 each from Dungarpur and Rajsamand, the report said.

Of the total 13626 Covid-19 patients, 10582 have recovered and 10328 of them have been discharged. There are 2721 active cases in the state as of now.

tags
top news
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In