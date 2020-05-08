Covid-19 deaths touch 100 in Rajasthan, Jaipur district records most fatalities

jaipur

The Covid-19-related deaths in Rajasthan touched 100 with one more death reported on Friday.

The maximum number of deaths from coronavirus disease was recorded in Jaipur district at 53 followed by Jodhpur at 16 and Kota at 10, according to the state health ministry data.

These three districts account for 79 of the 100 deaths, health department data shows.

The first Covid-19 case was reported in Rajasthan on March 2. In the one-and-a-half month period till April 16, only 15 deaths were recorded. However, there has been a spike since then.

Till April 16, there were 15 Covid-related deaths in the state. Since then there have been another 85 deaths in 21 days, or an average of 4 deaths per day.

Details of the death reported on Friday are still awaited.

Meanwhile, 64 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday taking the total count to 3,491. These include 26 cases from Jaipur district, nine from Jodhpur, eight from Kota, nine from Ajmer, five from Pali, two each from Jhalawar, Alwar and Udaipur and one from Solar district.

The increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state in the fortnight has been very slow.

The health department data showed that till April 21, there were 1,435 total corona positive active cases in the state, said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health.

On May 7, the total corona positive active cases figure had gone up only slightly to 1,439.

In the last 17 days, the net increase in the corona positive cases has only been 4. The state’s recovery rate too has consistently improved and as of May 7, it is 55.12 percent, he said. The ratio of recovered cases to deaths is a high 95.5, he said.

Regarding deaths, the government for a long time did not factor them into the database.

When deaths were reported at the beginning of April, the government did not count them as Covid-19 deaths, saying the patients had died of co-morbidities and not due to the coronavirus.

On Thursday too, health minister Raghu Sharma insisted that no death in Rajasthan has taken place due to Covid. “All the patients who died had co-morbidities. No single death has taken place in Rajasthan only due to Covid,” he said.

On Thursday, six deaths and a total of 110 cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 3,427.