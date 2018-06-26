Don’t wear jeans and T-shirt to office, labour dept tells staff

The Rajasthan labour department has directed its employees to not come to office wearing jeans and T-shirts, creating resentment among a section of the staff.

“Often it is seen that the officials/personnel come wearing jeans and T-shirt or other dress that does not look proper and is against the dignity of the office. It is expected that all the officials/personnel come to the office wearing trousers and shirt which is more appropriate,” states the circular issued by labour department commissioner Giriraj Singh Kushwaha on June 21.

The employees’ association has objected to the circular. “This order is against the democratic norms. The dress code for government employees cannot be this strict. We will soon issue a memorandum to the labour commissioner in this regard and register our protest in a democratic manner,” Rajasthan Karamchari Mahasangh president Gajendra Singh Rathore said.

Kushwaha said a proper dress code was essential to differentiate between the employees and the visitors. “The response to the circular was positive,” he said.

The government’s attempts to impose a dress code for college students have failed in the past.

In March this year, the Rajasthan higher education department had issued a notification for the imposition of a strict dress code for the college students of the state from the academic year 2018-19.

The commissionerate of college education had notified around 219 colleges in the state, asking the principals to decide on the colour code for the uniforms of the male and female students enrolled at their colleges. The state government later revoked the order following widespread protests.

In October last year, the department of personnel (DOP) had issued a circular proposing disciplinary action against those employees who “tarnish the government’s image” through their posts on social media. The circular was directed at those personnel who indulged in “unnecessary social conduct rule violation”.