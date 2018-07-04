Facebook friend rapes girl with three others in Rajasthan

A 16-year-old girl was admitted to Bharatpur district hospital on Wednesday with serious injuries in her head, backbone and limbs after she was gang raped by four men, including her Facebook friend on June 30, police said.

According to the FIR by the girl’s father at Chiksana police station, four men raped the victim after sedating her and threw her from a running car outside her village, leading to injuries.

As per the victim’s family, a man, Raja, claiming he hailed from Agra in Utta Pradesh, befriended the girl on Facebook. Later, he began calling her. Around midnight on June 30, he asked her to meet him outside her village on Bharatpur-Achhnera Road.

“When she got into the car, she realised there were three more men in the vehicle. They gave her cold drink laced with sedatives”, the girl’s father wrote in the FIR.

Two villagers informed the family that the girl was lying unconscious on the road and bleeding, her clothes torn. “We took her to a nearby private hospital to avoid police intervention for the fear of ignominy,” said one of her family members.

The victim’s brother is preparing for the civil services exam in Jaipur and her sister is pursuing BA first year in a private college. The victim is the youngest of the siblings and appeared for Class 10 exam this year and failed.

Additional superintendent of police, Suresh Kumar Khinchi, said that the girl’s father has registered a case of gang rape against four men. “We are still investigating,” he added.