Farmers’ union to file PIL in high court against government

Kisan Mahapanchayat, an organisation of farmers, will file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Rajasthan high court against the state government for its failure to ensure the purchase of farmers’ crop at minimum support price (MSP).

The MSP is the price of a crop at which rate the government buys crops from farmers. It’s a safeguard to prevent exploitation of farmers at the hands of private players.

“The case will be filed under Rajasthan Krishi Mandi Upaj Act 1963 that states that no designated crop can be sold or purchased below minimum support price. However, this is happening and the government remains apathetic. So, we have sent a notice to the registrar and will file a PIL soon,” said Rampal Jat the president of Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Jat said that the ruling BJP had promised to pay fair prices for the crop during the election campaign in 2014, but has failed to keep its promise.

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mahapanchayat plan to gherao chief minister Vasundhara Raje on April 9 during her visit to Sri Madhopur in Sikar district. HT had reported the matter.

“As against MSP of ₹4,000 per quintal, farmers are selling mustard at ₹3,500. The situation is worse for chana (gram). It is being sold at ₹3,000-₹3,500 per quintal, while the MSP was set at Rs 4,400. The MSP for wheat is ₹1,735 per quintal, but at most mandis farmers are selling it for ₹1,500,” Jat said.

On April 3, police had detained Jat along with about 50 other farmers when they were trying to march to the chief minister’s residence in Civil Lines area of Jaipur.