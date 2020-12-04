e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Former Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta appointed Chief Information Commissioner

Former Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta appointed Chief Information Commissioner

Narayan Bareth and Sheetal Dhankad have been appointed as information commissioners.

jaipur Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra appointed former chief secretary DB Gupta as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra appointed former chief secretary DB Gupta as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday.
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday appointed former chief secretary DB Gupta as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The post had been lying vacant since April 2019 after Suresh Choudhary completed his tenure on December 2018, thereafter the additional charge was given to the information commissioner.

The governor also appointed a former professor at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Narayan Bareth; and Sheetal Dhankar as the information commissioners at Rajasthan State Information Commission.

Sheetal, a graduate in humanities, is the daughter of former RTDC chairperson Randeep Dhankar who is known to be close to CM Ashok Gehlot. Sheetal is actively involved with social campaigns related to the weaker section of the society.

A senior government official on anonymity said the appointment of Gupta and Bareth are on expected lines and were making rounds for long.

In November first week, the state the government had assured the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, of appointing the CIC before November 30.

