Government will be forced to release me in March, says OP Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year sentence in the JBT recruitment scam in the Tihar jail, on Friday said the government will be forced to release him in March.

“Sarkar mujhe majboor ho kar March ke mahine me chhoregi aur main aapke beech aaunga (the government will be forced to release me in the month of March and I will come amidst you),” he said while addressing a ‘Jan Adhikar’ rally here. He is currently out of jail on three-week furlough.

Though the INLD leader did not give the rationale for his possible release from the jail, his statement can be seen in the context of an appeal he has made in the Delhi high court for remission of his sentence on the ground of old age.

PROMISES PLOTS FOR SOLDIERS

Paying his tribute to the soldiers who died in the Pulwama terror attack, Chautala announced that if his party come to power, it will provide 100-sq yard plots for all soldiers from Haryana and Rs 10,000 as monthly family support pension if any soldier dies in the line of duty.

‘INLD WILL IMPLEMENT SWAMINATHAN PANEL REPORT’

Chautala also announced that the INLD will implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission with regard to the remunerative prices for various crops. The BJP, he said, had cheated the farmers by promising to implement the report panel but failed to do so.

He also announced that the INLD will raise the old-age pension in the state to Rs 3,000. “The pension scheme was started Rs 100 per month by peasant leader Ch Devi Lal. We will provide Rs 100 per day to the elderly, which becomes Rs 3,000 per month,” he added.

He said the people of Haryana are fed up of the ruling BJP in the state and the previous Congress government as they failed to ensure development in the state and are responsible for the poor law and order and unemployment.

“INLD will ensure that a youth from every house gets a government job and ask private companies to provide 50% jobs to the people of Haryana,” he said.

He called upon INLD workers to remain active and stay united as the Lok Sabha elections can be announce any time.

He said the huge crowd at the rally gives him hope that the INLD will win all the 10 seats in Haryana in the coming parliamentary polls.

INLD MAY RESUME STIR ON SYL: ABHAY

Leader of opposition in state assembly Abhay Chautala said the INLD may resume its stir over the non-completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal as the BJP government has failed to get the Supreme Court order on the issue implemented.

“I am getting good support from the masses to resume the stir over the SYL again. The INLD will resume the protest against the government, if the need be.”

He also said the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state has done nothing for the youth. “Highly educated persons, including those holding Phd degrees are opting for the post of peon.”

He said, “The INLD supremo is in jail just because he gave government jobs to the youths of the state.”

Party state president Ashok Arora said the law and order situation in the state is very poor and women are feeling insecure.

