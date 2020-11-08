e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayor elections: It’s a fight between Congress and BJP

Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayor elections: It’s a fight between Congress and BJP

The mayoral elections in Jaipur are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The voting will begin from 10am and will last till 2pm after which counting will start and result will be declared.

jaipur Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 17:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP's councillor candidates being gathered at campaign office before being taken to a hotel on the eve of counting for the Municipal Polls, in Jaipur on Monday, 02 November 2020. Elected councillor will be choosing two mayors for Jaipur since the Municipality’s division into Heritage and Greater this year for the first time in history.
BJP's councillor candidates being gathered at campaign office before being taken to a hotel on the eve of counting for the Municipal Polls, in Jaipur on Monday, 02 November 2020. Elected councillor will be choosing two mayors for Jaipur since the Municipality’s division into Heritage and Greater this year for the first time in history.(Himanshu vyas/ hindustan times)
         

The elections to choose mayors in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has come to an interesting turn. The candidates for Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage and Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater are now clear from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress has fielded Munesh Gurjjar to stand against the BJP’s two-time councillor Kusum Yadav for JMC Heritage. For JMC Greater, the BJP has chosen Soumya Gurjar, the wife of former chairperson of Karauli Rajaram Gurjar. Her candidacy has also caused displeasure in the party.

Rajaram Gurjar has more than 13 criminal cases filed against him and not only that, Soumya Gurjar was in the news for clicking a selfie with a rape victim as a member of the state women’s commission. She was criticised for the incident which led to her to resign from the post. Brother-in-law of BJP Senior MLA and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Narpat Singh Rajvi was upset with the decision and the leaders of the organization. He feels the decisions in the organization are now taken at will sans any discussion.

The controversial BJP figure will be contesting against Congress nominated the first-time councillor Divya Singh.

The mayoral elections in Jaipur are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The voting will begin from 10am and will last till 2pm after which counting will start and result will be declared.

The day after mayoral elections i.e. November 11, elections for deputy mayor will be held. Nomination papers for deputy mayor will be filed from 10 am to 11 am and the documents will be checked at 11:30 am. If the nomination papers for deputy mayor elections turn out correct and without errors then voting will begin from 2:30 pm and continue till 5 pm. The votes will be counted soon after results will be declared.

tags
top news
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases
Uddhav Thackeray lauds people after dip in Covid-19 cases
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In