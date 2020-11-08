Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayor elections: It’s a fight between Congress and BJP

jaipur

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 17:02 IST

The elections to choose mayors in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has come to an interesting turn. The candidates for Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage and Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater are now clear from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress has fielded Munesh Gurjjar to stand against the BJP’s two-time councillor Kusum Yadav for JMC Heritage. For JMC Greater, the BJP has chosen Soumya Gurjar, the wife of former chairperson of Karauli Rajaram Gurjar. Her candidacy has also caused displeasure in the party.

Rajaram Gurjar has more than 13 criminal cases filed against him and not only that, Soumya Gurjar was in the news for clicking a selfie with a rape victim as a member of the state women’s commission. She was criticised for the incident which led to her to resign from the post. Brother-in-law of BJP Senior MLA and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Narpat Singh Rajvi was upset with the decision and the leaders of the organization. He feels the decisions in the organization are now taken at will sans any discussion.

The controversial BJP figure will be contesting against Congress nominated the first-time councillor Divya Singh.

The mayoral elections in Jaipur are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The voting will begin from 10am and will last till 2pm after which counting will start and result will be declared.

The day after mayoral elections i.e. November 11, elections for deputy mayor will be held. Nomination papers for deputy mayor will be filed from 10 am to 11 am and the documents will be checked at 11:30 am. If the nomination papers for deputy mayor elections turn out correct and without errors then voting will begin from 2:30 pm and continue till 5 pm. The votes will be counted soon after results will be declared.