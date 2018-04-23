Main accused in spiritual leader’s robbery held with accomplice

The district police on Monday arrested Aavid Mev, the main accused, along with his accomplice Azad Mev, in the case in which spiritual leader Jagatguru Vallabhacharya was robbed of cash and belongings in Bharatpur district a week ago, from Tijara in Alwar district.

With their arrest, all five accused involved in the robbery have been arrested, the police said.

Vallabhacharya was robbed by five miscreants at gunpoint near Gurir village in Bharatpur district on April 16 when he, along with his two colleagues, was returning to Gokul Chandramaji temple at Kaman from Delhi.

When police teams raided the house in Tijara to arrest Aavid on a tip-off, he opened fire at the police party, said Bharatpur superintendent of police Anil Kumar Tak. However, the police eventually managed to arrest the duo from an agriculture field when they were trying to flee, he added. The police recovered two country-made .315 bore weapons with five live cartridges from their possession, the SP said.

Giving details about the robbery, Tak said that on the day of incident, five miscreants stopped the car in which Vallabhacharya was travelling with his two colleagues near Gurir village in Bharatpur district. They robbed Vallabhacharya at gunpoint of ₹2.5 lakh cash, gold ornaments, mobiles, and an idol and ran away in his car.

After a case was registered in the matter, two police teams were formed, led by additional Superintendent of police Surendra Kaviya and Kaman circle officer Rai Singh Beniwal, to arrest the accused. Three of the accused, Aavid’s wife Zarina, Alim Mev and Imran Khan, were arrested from Nuh in Haryana.