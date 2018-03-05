Man arrested on charges of raping minor daughter

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter twice in last one month at their home in a Barmer village. Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother’s, police registered a case of rape against the man and arrested him.

According to the police, the victim’s mother approached them, alleging that her husband had raped her daughter. The complainant alleged that this was the second time in a month when her husband sexually abused the minor​. She informed the police that about two weeks back, her husband had raped their daughter. The woman claimed that when when she tried to protect the girl, her husband thrashed her brutally.

The complainant told the police that after the first incident, she left for Gujarat with her daughter and two sons. However, on March 2, her husband reached there and convinced her to return home. The next day, he again raped the daughter.

The girl was sent for medical examination and further investigation in the case is on, police said.