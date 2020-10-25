Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 11:22 IST

Rajasthan Police’s special branch has detained a man (28) from Barmer district on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Roshan Din, works as a JCB driver in the Bharat Mala Project on the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, police said.

“The accused was in touch with an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent. He shared confidential details about the movement of security forces’ vehicles in the border area. He was paid for the tip-off, which he had shared via video calls,” said Umesh Mishra, additional director-general of police (ADG), intelligence, Rajasthan Police.

Mishra said Din has been brought from Barmer to Jaipur, where central and state agencies are questioning him to obtain more details, which may lead to his arrest and registration of a case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923.

Another police official, who didn’t want to be named, said Din was on the radar of the criminal intelligence department (CID) for over six months.

“So far, it has been found that the accused used to send audio recordings to a Pakistani agent. Some pictures of movement of border forces were also sent by him to Pakistan. His interrogation is in progress,” the official said.

Din has relatives in Pakistan and he has visited to the neighbouring country to meet them several times. “During his visit to Pakistan, the ISI had lured him by offering money. He recently got Rs 10,000 from an ISI agent.”

This is the third case of espionage reported from Barmer in the last four months.

On August 27, a man (40), identified as Mushtaq Ali, was arrested on charges of sharing confidential information about border areas with Pakistani agencies.

Ali allegedly used to share confidential information via social media at the behest of a Pakistani handler.

Ali’s father Khandu Khan was also arrested in Barmer August 9 in a narcotics and fake Indian counterfeit note (FICN) racket case.

On September 8, Meera Khan (38), who is allegedly an aide of Ali, was arrested on charges of espionage.

Khan had allegedly shared information with Pakistani agents before the Pulwama attack and Balakot air strikes, which were carried out in February 2019.