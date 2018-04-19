Man tries to abduct 8-year-old girl in Jaipur, she escapes

A man allegedly tried to abduct a minor girl but she managed to escape in city’s Gopalpura area on Thursday morning, police said.

Elders in the eight-year-old girl’s family said that she had gone out to buy milk from a nearby shop around 6.45 am. “While she was returning from the shop, a man came on a motorcycle and asked her which school she studied in. She told him the name of her school and he lifted her and placed her on the bike’s tank,” said the uncle of the minor girl.

He added that the man hit the girl with some electronic device, probably an electroshock weapon, and fled. “A few metres ahead, the bike collided with a school van and my niece jumped off the bike. The man used the weapon on her again but the girl pulled away and ran back home. The man tried to follow her but on seeing that she has reached home, he fled,” he said.

He added that the CCTV footage from nearby places showed the man following the girl.

“The girl had injury marks on her shoulder and we have sent her for a medical test. A case has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC and the search for the accused is on,” said Vijendra Singh, sub-inspector at Bajaj Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, state Congress vice president Archana Sharma said that the incident raises concern about the law and order situation in the state. She added that the police was insensitive in dealing with the case as they claimed that the injury was an old one.