Medical student in Rajasthan accuses professor of molestation

A first year MBBS student of Bharatpur Medical College on Thursday accused an assistant professor of sexually harassing her. The professor has denied the allegation.

In her complaint to the principal of the college, the 21-year-old student from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said that assistant professor Dr Kishori Lal Meena called her to his faculty room over phone on January 2. He showed her some charts and when she asked for permission to leave, he molested her, the complaint said.

Dr Ajay Kukreja, principal of medical college, said a first year student of MBBS has filed a written complaint against an assistant professor accusing him of molesting her.

“There is a Gender Harassment Committee in the college, which has been asked to start investigation. The seven-member committee will complete probe within 24 hours and submit a report,” Kukreja said.

Additional district magistrate of city, Omprakash Charan, visited the college on instructions of district collector Dr Arushi Malik. He told the complainant student’s parents to register a complaint with the police.

Women students of the medical college staged a protest demanding legal action against the assistant professor.

Parents of the student also reached the college at Rampura on Jaipur-Agra National Highway under Sewar police station limits and demanded strict action against the professor.

The accused assistant professor, Dr Kishori Lal Meena, said all allegations by the student were false. He said the student was absent for internal exams and she sought his help with her attendance to pass exams. He said a peon was present in his office when the student came to meet him.

Meena lives within the campus with his wife Dr Kavita Yadav who is also assistant professor in the same college. Dr Yadav said the student sent a message on her husband’s mobile at 1.30 am on January 1 which showed her “wrong intention”.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:36 IST