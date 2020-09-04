e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / More than 6.15 lakh fined for violating Covid-19 norms in Rajasthan

More than 6.15 lakh fined for violating Covid-19 norms in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Friday registered 738 cases and seven fatalities due to Covid-19. The state’s tally has now mounted to 86,965 which include 70,189 discharges, 1,102 deaths and over 13,000 active cases.

jaipur Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fines collected by the state government amount to over nine crore Rupees.
The fines collected by the state government amount to over nine crore Rupees.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Over 6.5 lakh people in Rajasthan have been fined so far for violating guidelines which have been imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing when outdoors.

Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said that the fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance. The fines collected by the state government amount to over nine crore Rupees.

According to the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, the state government has powers to undertake special measures or regulations which have to be followed by the members of the public in case of an outbreak of any epidemic disease.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Some of these measures include sealing of borders, restriction on public gatherings and movement of people, restricting functioning of offices- government and private along with educational institutions across the state.

Rajasthan on Friday registered 738 cases and seven fatalities due to Covid-19. The state’s tally has now mounted to 86,965 which include 70,189 discharges, 1,102 deaths and over 13,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said it has collected Rs 27.48 lakh as fine from nearly 2,800 people in Mumbai who were penalised for not wearing a mask while outdoors between April 9 and August 31.

Andheri (West), Kandivli, Marine Lines, Pydhonie and Kalbadevi saw the highest number of violaters, as per officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In