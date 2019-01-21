NIA arrests 43-year-old from Rajasthan in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Nagaur in connection with an alleged terror funding case.

Mohammad Hussain Molani alias Babloo had earlier been detained upon his arrival from Dubai at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday. He was later taken to Delhi for questioning.

An NIA press release said Molani had been evading arrest and had been living in Dubai. The agency had earlier issued a lookout circular against him. Molani, who is from Nagaur’s Kuchaman city, was produced before a special NIA in New Delhi on Monday and remanded in nine-day custody.

The NIA said Molani is the fourth accused to have been arrested in the case related to alleged terror-funding linked to Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF). The funds were allegedly transferred through hawala operators for creating unrest in India. Molani was allegedly in “close contact” with foreign-based FIF financers.

According to officials aware of the details of the case, another man from Nagaur arrested from Delhi in September 2018 on charges of being part of the terror funding module had named Molani during his interrogation.

FIF is a Lahore-based organisation linked to Jamat-ud-Dawa of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is designated as a global terrorist. The US also designated FIF as a terrorist entity in 2010.

The NIA said it busted FIF terror funding module during searches at multiple places in Delhi on September 25, 2018. The NIA had earlier arrested Mohammad Salman, 52, alleged hawala operator, Salim, 62, and Sajjad Abdul Wani, 34, in connection with the case.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 23:34 IST