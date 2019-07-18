Once MBBS aspirant, one of Rajasthan’s ‘most wanted’ in police custody now

From an MBBS aspirant to one of the “most wanted” criminals of Jodhpur range, the story of Virendra Khinchar is a lesson for youngsters on how life could be spoiled in the company of wrong people, said Pali superintendent of police (SP) Anand Sharma.

Khinchar (28), a native of Jhunjhunu district, is in the custody of Pali police for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of another alleged criminal Harish Jhakar (23). Khinchar was arrested by a team of Jaitaran police from Sandiya village in Pali district on Monday.

When police checked his background, they found that Khinchar studied biology, physics and chemistry in Class 11 and 12 and scored 80% marks in higher secondary board examination. He had cleared the national entrance test held for admission to MBBS course as well as a nursing entrance test.

“Khinchar couldn’t become doctor as he walked on the wrong path by choosing the company of wrong people. After Class 12, he left studies and started spending time with people involved in crime. Between 2010 and 2018, more than dozen cases of murder, loot, kidnapping, smuggling, burglary are registered against him across various police stations. A reward of Rs 3,000 was also declared on him by police,” said a police officer, familiar with the case.

The officer said that Khinchar spent the money he earned through committing crimes on living a luxurious life, buying sports bike and expensive cars.

But when his crime graph increased, he started hiding from police and his financial condition also started deteriorating, the officer added.

The Pali SP said that Khinchar was absconding for almost one and a half years. He was declared one of the most wanted criminals of the Jodhpur police range after he was found allegedly involved in the murder of another infamous criminal of the area, Harish Jakhar.

Sharing details of Khinchar’s arrest, Sharma said, “After dropping his aide Ravi Jat in Nagar Pali area on Monday afternoon, he had gone to forest area near Sandiya village when police rounded him up and asked to surrender. Khinchar pointed a pistol on his head and threatened police that he will kill himself. But later he was arrested.

“Khinchar, who was in hiding for last 18 months, spent time in Lakshmupuram area of Chennai and Karnal district of Haryana. In Haryana, he worked as salesman in liquor shop for sometime, where he used to earn Rs 8,000 per month. But because of police fear, he left Karnal and was hiding in various areas of Jodhpur and Pali. Further investigation is on.”

In February last year, a video clip showing Khinchar and his accomplice beating up Harish Jakhar with rods, had gone viral in Barmer.

Khinchar was arrested with his three accomplices, while his five other crime partners are still absconding.

Multiple cases of kidnapping and attempt to murder were registered against Jakhar too across various police stations of Jodhpur police range. Jakhar belonged to a criminal gang involved in the smuggling of weapons and doda post. He was kidnapped from Jodhpur on February 21 last year and his body was found the same day in Barmer.

