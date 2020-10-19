e-paper
Home / Jaipur / One arrested in gang-rape of 2 minors in Jalore, child rights panel takes note

One arrested in gang-rape of 2 minors in Jalore, child rights panel takes note

The two minors, who are 14 and 15 years old, were abducted from their home on Sunday around 1 am by four men and were gang-raped in the mountains near Rajpura.

jaipur Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Image for representation.
The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSPCCR) on Monday took cognisance of an alleged gang-rape of two minors in Jalore district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A team of the child rights body, including its chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal, met the family members of the survivors.

“Police officials of Jalore district have been directed to take necessary action quickly and arrest the accused. The district administration has also been directed to provide legal aid to the family members within a few days under the State Victim Compensation Scheme,” said Beniwal. “We have assured the family members that the commission is with them to provide all support they need.”

“The two minors, who are 14 and 15 years old, were abducted from their home on Sunday around 1 am by four men and were gang-raped in the mountains near Rajpura,” said a Jalore police official. The girls are cousins.

When the parents found them missing, they started looking for them in nearby areas and lodged a police complaint. The survivors were later found in the mountains of Rajpura village. They were taken to the hospital and a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

“So far, one accused has been arrested in this case and three others have been detained,” said Shyam Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Jalore.

“The medical examinations of both the girls have been conducted and their condition is stable. Also, their statements have been recorded in front of the judicial magistrate,” he said.

When asked about the background of the accused, Singh said, “Once we arrest the remaining accused, we will be able to divulge more details.”

