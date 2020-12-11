e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Over 21 per cent polling recorded in Rajasthan urban local body polls

Over 21 per cent polling recorded in Rajasthan urban local body polls

As many as 2622 polling booths have been set up for polling in 1775 wards of 43 Nagar Palikas and 7 Nagar Parishad and a total of 14.32 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes.

jaipur Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Voting began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm and all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed, a spokesperson of the state election commission said.
Voting began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm and all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed, a spokesperson of the state election commission said. (AP file photo. Representative image)
         

A voting percentage of 21.88 was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the post of members in 50 urban local bodies spread over 12 districts of Rajasthan on Friday. 

Voting began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm and all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed, a spokesperson of the state election commission said.

As many as 2622 polling booths have been set up for polling in 1775 wards of 43 Nagar Palikas and 7 Nagar Parishad and a total of 14.32 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes.

As many as 7249 candidates are in the fray for the post of members in the 50 urban local bodies.

tags
top news
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Race for strategic places, bases in Indian Ocean region: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Race for strategic places, bases in Indian Ocean region: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Durgamati review: Bhumi Pednekar’s film deserves to be burned at the stake
Durgamati review: Bhumi Pednekar’s film deserves to be burned at the stake
Court stays order to disclose PMs’ flight details but asks IAF a question
Court stays order to disclose PMs’ flight details but asks IAF a question
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In