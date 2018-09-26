PM Modi’s itinerary unclear, Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra finale deferred to October

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra has been extended to October owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unavailability for the grand finale in Ajmer.

The 40-day statewide yatra that began on August 4 from Charbhuja temple in Rajsamand district on August 4 was to conclude on September 30 with a public meeting in Pushkar, to be addressed by Modi.

Modi will be in Jodhpur on September 28 where he will inaugurate the Joint Commander’s Conference. However, the BJP leaders said there is no confirmation from the PM’s office for September 30, due to which the party has postponed the rally’s culmination.

BJP spokesperson Vimal Katiyar said the PM is likely to be free after October 2 and the finale will be held soon after, as the election code of conduct could come into force by second week of October.

The party on Tuesday released the yatra itinerary for the Ajmer division from September 27 to 29 covering assembly constituencies in Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk and Bhilwara districts. Katiyar said officially the yatra will conclude on September 29.

However, sources said the party leaders are discussing to extend the yatra by a few days to cover the Jaipur assembly constituency. “MLAs from Jaipur wanted the CM to take the yatra through the constituency to build momentum among party workers and voters,” said a leader, who did not want to be identified. The CM might cover Jaipur constituency on October 1-2.

The party leaders are also mulling whether to cover Bharatpur division that was to be covered from August 16 to 20 but was skipped after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise and threats from Gurjar leaders to oppose the yatra.

Given that there is little time before the code of conduct comes into force, Raje could visit some constituencies in the Bharatpur division by chopper or she may cover the region later, said the leader.

The yatra that was undertaken to showcase the Raje government’s achievements has been marred by litigation, protests and controversies.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 06:09 IST