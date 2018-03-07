Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: PM Modi to inaugurate pan-India expansion of scheme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on March 8 to inaugurate the pan-India expansion of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

An official release on Wednesday said: “Giving a fillip to the government’s initiative to save and educate the girl child, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the pan-India expansion of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme up from the existing 161 districts to 640 districts across the country.”

The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme, the release said, adding that the PM will distribute certificates to the best performing districts under the programme.

The National Nutrition Mission (NNM) will be launched nationwide by the Prime Minister from Jhunjhunu, the release said.

The PM will also launch the NNM-ICDS common application software, it said.

The mission strives to reduce under-nutrition and low birth weight, to bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children, the release said.

In order to maintain law and order, the state police department has deployed more than 4,000 personnel in Jhunjhunu.

The total deployment will include 10 companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, each having 75 personnel.

The PM is scheduled to arrive in Jhunjhunu at 1pm and depart at 2.30pm.

Senior officials of the state government and from Delhi visited the venue to take stock of security arrangement.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje too visited Jhunjhunu, inspected security arrangements and interacted with people and took their feedback.

Raje was accompanied by cabinet colleagues, including Yunus Khan, Surrendra Pal Singh, Anita Bhadel, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami, state chief secretary NC Goel, state director general of police OP Galhotra among others.

Special events will be organised in schools under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme on Thursday, where discussions will be held on nutrition for school-going girls, with teachers informing them about nutritious supplement, said state minister for education Vasudev Devnani.

The PM’s programme will be telecasted live in schools across the between 1pm and 2.30pm, especially for students of Class 6 to Class 9 and Class 11, he said.