Rajasthan BJP accuses Congress govt of doing politics on migrants issue

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Congress party staged a ‘drama’ on the UP border for three days where buses were brought under pressure from the state government.

jaipur Updated: May 21, 2020 13:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Alarge number of migrant workers are walking for hundreds of kilometres in an attempt to return home amid the coronavirus lockdown.
BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Wednesday accused the Congress government in the state of doing politics on the issue of migrant labourers.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Congress party staged a “drama” on the UP border for three days where buses were brought under pressure from the state government.

“It is unfortunate that politics was done in the name of migrant labourers by the government and Congress leaders for pleasing Priyanka Gandhi,” Poonia said.

He said a large number of migrant workers had to walk for hundreds of kilometres in an attempt to return home but the state government did not care for them.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the situation in the state worsened due to wrong policies of the government.

He said migrants were walking through forest areas to reach Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur and there was no arrangement to screen them for Covid-19.

