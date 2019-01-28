Rajasthan CM Gehlot seeks special package from Centre for ‘good borrowers’

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has apprised him of the state government’s plan to bring a special package for “good borrowers” who pay their loans to time and urged him that the central government should also bring such a package to encourage the timely payment of government loans.

Gehlot also wrote that due to uncertain rains and difficult geographical conditions in Rajasthan, the state farmers sometimes do not get good yield and fail to repay loans on time. To provide relief to such farmers, the state government has decided to waive off all short time term crop loans taken from the cooperative banks. In addition, the short-term crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh taken by the farmers from nationalised, scheduled and regional rural banks will also be waived off, he mentioned.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan governor during his speech in the assembly had stated that the state government, along with providing relief to the distressed farmers, intends to encourage the farmers who pay loans on through a special package.

“For the same, a detailed study will be done of various such schemes brought by other states. The state government will make effort that our package is better than other states in serving interest of the farmers,” Gehlot wrote.

Earlier, the CM had written to the PM about farm loan waiver across the country and increasing the purchase target of moong from 2.39 lakh metric tonne to 3.84 lakh metric tonne.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:01 IST