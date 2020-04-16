e-paper
Rajasthan Covid-19 tally reaches 1104, Jaipur among worst-affected cities

As per the State Health Department, 82 people have been cured and discharged in Rajasthan.

jaipur Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:01 IST
Asian News International
Jaipur
A resident look son from an area in the walled city coronavirus hotspot during lockdown, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A resident look son from an area in the walled city coronavirus hotspot during lockdown, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)
         

With 28 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Thursday, the state’s tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 1104, as per the State Health Department. The highest number of cases are from Jodhpur and Tonk (11 each), followed by Kota and Jhunjhunu (2 each) and Ajmer and Bikaner (1 each).Out of 1104 patients, 483 are from Jaipur, 116 from Jodhpur and 86 from Kota. Moreover, samples of 5938 people are under process for Covid-19 testing.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s coronavirus tally reached 12,380 cases on Thursday.941 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.Out of the total tally, 10,477 are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated.With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

