Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan government, Gurjar leaders reach consensus on Day 11 of stir

Rajasthan government, Gurjar leaders reach consensus on Day 11 of stir

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti has been demanding the community’s inclusion in the Schedule IX of the Constitution and a 5% reservation in the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) category for state government jobs

jaipur Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The leaders of the Gurjar society blocked the Karauli-Hindaun road as part of the Gurjar Reservation Movement, in Karauli on Tuesday.
A consensus was reached on the six contentious points between the representatives of the agitating Gurjar community and the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday following a day-long meeting that was held between 2pm and 9.30pm.

Wednesday was the 11th day of the Gurjar agitation.

State minister for energy BD Kalla and Gurjar leader, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, thrashed out the differences at CM Gehlot’s official residence in Jaipur.

Gurjar delegates said they would take a decision on calling off the agitation from the protest site at Pilupura in Bayana in Bharatpur district.

Vijay Bainsla, a Gurjar leader, said a consensus has been reached with the state government regarding the community’s long-pending demands.

Gurjars had blocked the Delhi-Mumbai rail route at Pilupura and the Hindaun-Bayana road, which led to diversion and cancellation of trains and disruption of vehicular traffic, respectively.

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti has been demanding the community’s inclusion in the Schedule IX of the Constitution and a 5% reservation in the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) category for state government jobs.

The six-point pact includes providing compensation and jobs to the next of kin of three Gurjars who had died during the agitation, a quote for the community in the state government vacancies, holding quarterly meetings on the withdrawal of earlier cases against the community members; and constituting a committee for the ongoing recruitment process.

India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
