e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt plans Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao campaign from January 5

Rajasthan govt plans Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao campaign from January 5

The state unit of the Congress party will hold a sit-in protest across the state on January 3 in solidarity with agitating farmers.

jaipur Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:53 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The protest action is mainly meant to oppose the three farm laws passed by the Centre.
The protest action is mainly meant to oppose the three farm laws passed by the Centre. (PTI Photo)
         

In support of the farmers’ movement against the three Central farm laws, Rajasthan government, led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has decided to run a week-long ‘Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao’ campaign in all villages of the state starting January 5.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Gehlot decided that ministers, MLAs, other public representatives and Congress workers will participate in the campaign to demand for the withdrawal of the farm laws.

It was also decided that the state unit of the Congress party will hold a sit-in protest across the state on January 3 to express solidarity with the agitating farmers, said an official in the CM’s office.

Also Read: ‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

He said the three bills, passed in the state assembly in November to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre, have not been forwarded by the governor for presidential assent and therefore, a decision to hold a dharna was taken.

Issues related to electricity supply to farmers, budget preparations and upcoming by polls in three assemblies were other important issues discussed in the cabinet meeting. The ministers were also asked to review the progress made by their respective departments and identify work priorities.

tags
top news
‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead
Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In