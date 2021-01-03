Rajasthan issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, night curfew in 13 districts to continue

jaipur

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:10 IST

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of a new variant of the virus, the state government on Saturday decided to continue the lockdown in containment zones, and night curfew in 13 districts. Schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15.

The government issued guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution for the period between January 1 and 15.

“Rajasthan is at a critical juncture in its fight against Covid-19. The need of the hour is to keep on maintaining the same vigilance against the spread of Covid-19,” said Abhay Kumar, principal secretary, home, issuing the guidelines.

Accordingly, after taking into account the prevailing Covid-19 scenario in the state, and the fresh surge in cases globally, particularly the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom, the guidelines are issued, he said.

Rajasthan has recorded 309,319 Covid-19 positive cases and 2,705 deaths. Currently, the number of active cases is 8,795 according to the health department data.

The lockdown shall remain in force across containment zones till January 15. “Effective demarcation of containment zones in vulnerable and high-incidence areas is key to break the chain of transmission of the virus. The zones will be demarcated by the collectors following the guidelines issued by the Centre. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas and intensive house-to-house surveillance will be conducted.”

The state government has increased the number of districts where night curfew will continue in 13 districts from 8 pm to 6 am – Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikara and Ganganagar. However, it will not apply to factories with production of continuous nature and night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, and marriage halls, among others.

In areas outside the containment zones, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15. Cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks will remain shut, and social, religious, or any large congregation will not be permitted.

“Every citizen should maintain due caution and strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, focused on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines,” said Kumar.