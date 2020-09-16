e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan MP questions Covid test at Parliament

Rajasthan MP questions Covid test at Parliament

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal says a false negative test for a positive MP in Parliament will threaten healths of all the MPs.

jaipur Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:51 IST
Rakesh Goswami | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Rakesh Goswami | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) founder and MP Hanuman Beniwal says his Covid 19 test report returned a false positive report.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) founder and MP Hanuman Beniwal says his Covid 19 test report returned a false positive report. (HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal has dismissed Covid-19 test done at Parliament as “fake” after it found him to be Covid 19 positive more than a month after he was declared recovered from the disease after successful treatment at a Jaipur hospital in August. To confirm his negative status, the MP got his sample tested again by the Jaipur hospital, which was found to be negative, Beniwal said.

Beniwal, MP from Nagaur, gave a sample for testing at Lok Sabha on September 11 and was informed three days later that he had tested positive. The report left Beniwal puzzled since he had already undergone treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after testing positive on July 26 and even completed the 14-day quarantine period after his discharge on August 6.

“After learning about my report from LS secretariat, I spoke to doctors at Jaipur who suggested that I get tested again here. I gave my sample and the SMS Hospital report says I am negative,” the MP said.

Doctors at SMS Hospital said that he was fit and could even donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients, Beniwal added.

Also Read: Battle against Covid-19 far from over: Harsh Vardhan in Parliament

He said between July 26 and Monday, he has tested negative thrice and called the Delhi test fake. “I appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker to probe this. False positive is harmless but imagine if a positive person is sitting in the Parliament because he has falsely been tested negative,” he said.

Beniwal is the founder of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which is supporting National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Centre. “What pains me more is the fact that despite me being an NDA ally, no one from the government has spoken to me yet to find out about this test fraud,” Beniwal said.

Also Read: State emblem may crown new Parliament building

He said he was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital in Jaipur on July 30 for Covid-19 care. His second test, conducted on July 31, was also positive. He was discharged on August 7 after he tested negative. After that he was in home isolation for 14 days.

tags
top news
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In