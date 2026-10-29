US couple's retirement dream in ruins after residential cruise scrapped in Cambodia

* Cruise company tells about 200 passengers to disembark in Cambodia with pets and belongings

* Wyoming couple paid $179,000 for cabin and about $6,000 monthly fees

* Company says it is seeking to restructure and recapitalize, but no deals have been finalised

By Chantha Lach

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia, - Americans Lynn and Paul Montoya sold their house and cars in Wyoming so they could afford to buy a $179,000 cabin on the residential cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey, plus roughly $6,000 a month in fees, to spend their retirement sailing the globe.

Their dream lasted 17 months on the ship before its operator abruptly announced this week that soaring fuel prices were forcing it to suspend operations. The company, Villa Vie Residences, informed the Montoyas and some 200 other passengers they had to disembark from the Odyssey at a port in Cambodia, along with pets and any personal items they could carry from their homes at sea.

"We really hadn't travelled that much out of the United States until probably a few months before we boarded the ship... and we just saw it as a great opportunity to be able to see the world," Paul told Reuters.

Uncertainty over the ship's future is more than just a travel hiccup for those who spent tens of thousands of dollars hoping to make it their home for years to come.

"They've run out of money," Paul said. "That's why they couldn't buy fuel. They've even had difficulties paying the crew on the ship, which even makes it more difficult. So we're really not expecting any money back."

Villa Vie did not respond to emailed questions or phone calls. In a statement on Tuesday, it said it was seeking to restructure and recapitalize, but no deals had been finalised.

"That work is ongoing, and no outcome is assured," the company said, and added it was working to support those affected.

SIGNS MONEY WAS RUNNING OUT

As the war with Iran dragged on and fuel prices rose, Paul said residents noticed growing problems aboard the Odyssey. The company asked passengers to contribute more, and asked residents to provide a loan for fuel, he said.

"And then when we got to Cambodia, absolutely no internet," he said. "And the food quality began to deteriorate about three months ago, and we knew that the company was running out of money at that time."

The Montoyas said they now planned to live off the money they had budgeted for the monthly fees and spend some time in Malaysia.

Lynn said they would miss the community aboard the ship more than the lost money.

"It's hard to lose that money, but I also look at it as, we've had 17 months of going to the most amazing places and meeting the most amazing people," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.