Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 11,368, death toll at 256

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 11,368, death toll at 256

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said.

jaipur Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
There are 2,610 active Covid-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.
Rajasthan reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 256 as 123 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state’s tally to 11,368.

The death was reported in Jodhpur, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said.

Jaipur topped the Covid tally in the state with 2,500 cases and 118 deaths, followed by 1,944 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.

There are 2,610 active Covid-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.

