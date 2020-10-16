e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan: SIT arrests three for abetting minor's suicide in Jodhpur

Rajasthan: SIT arrests three for abetting minor’s suicide in Jodhpur

On September 21, the girl’s body was found on a railway track. A note recovered from the spot revealed the girl’s identity

jaipur Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Representational Image.
         

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the death of a 16-year-old girl in Jodhpur has arrested three people for allegedly abetting her suicide, officials said on Friday.

On September 21, the girl’s body was found on a railway track. A note recovered from the spot revealed the girl’s identity. Government railway police superintendent Mamta Rahul, who is heading the SIT, said the accused were identified on the basis of intelligence gathered and the note. Rahul said their probe has revealed that two of the three accused were sexually harassing her. She added the third accused had been stalking her. “The accused were harassing the minor which drove her to suicide.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahipal Vishnoi , 24, Prem Vishnoi, 22, and Bajrang Vishnoi, 24.

