Rajasthan students, stranded due to floods, rescued after three days

jaipur

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:56 IST

Students of a private school in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, stranded since Saturday afternoon due to rainwater, were rescued on Monday with the help of local police and an SDRF team through boats and buses.

Teachers and students of of Adarsh Vidya Mandir School in Moupura village of Bhainsroadgarh had been marooned in the school since Saturday afternoon after water discharge from overflowing Rana Pratap Sagar dam obstructed the Chamla rivulet through which they return to their hometown Rawatbhata.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh, RS Gurjar said that the school students were initially taken through tractors from the school to cross Motipura ka khaal, a 30-metre rivulet, through inflatable boats.

The rivulet had stagnant water and there was no flow in the rivulet.

From there they boarded four buses for Rawatbhata town through a 100-km-long alternative road of Gopalpura, Jawda and Singoli region along Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border as water receded in other rivulets.

However, Chamla rivulet is still blocked due to which they remained stranded for last couple of days.

Gujrar said that the food and shelter arrangements were made for the stranded school kids and teachers at the Shriram school in Bhainsroad near the Adarsh vidhya mandir school where they stayed for the last two days.

