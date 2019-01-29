Rajasthan swine flu death toll rises to 75 in January so far, screening intensified

One person in Bharatpur and another in Udaipur died of swine flu on Monday, taking the toll from the disease to 75 in Rajasthan this year, even as 55 people were tested positive on the day, officials said, adding that a total of 1,911 positive cases have been reported so far this year.

Health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday ordered intensive screening of swine flu suspects at bus stands and railway stations across the state.

He also approved Rs 5 crore for five new medical colleges to make arrangements for the testing of the virus. These colleges are in Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Churu, Dungarpur and Pali.

The minister reviewed the situation through video conferencing with joint directors, chief medical and health officers, principals of medical colleges and superintendents of hospitals and gave necessary directions.

He said machines and other necessary resources will be provided at all 33 district hospitals for testing samples. At present, the state has testing facility at 12 places — seven medical colleges, Desert Medical Research Centre in Jodhpur and four private laboratories.

Sharma said experts from national institute of virology (NIV), Pune have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the health department.

He said on finding symptoms of swine flu, one should immediately consult the doctor and start necessary treatment. He urged officials to strengthen the arrangements of the disease’s early detection and treatment.

The minister said one lakh tamiflu tablets have been supplied, and directed to ensure their availability at all primary health centres in the state.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 12:05 IST