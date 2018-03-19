Rajasthan woman who drowned in 1.5-ft-deep water tank watched Sridevi’s death coverage on TV

A 35-year-old woman, who allegedly committed suicide by drowning in the water tank at her house in Udaipur last week, had closely watched the coverage of actress Sridevi’s death on television, her husband said.

The body of Garima Pathan, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was the councillor of Udaipur’s Jatwadi area, was found in the water tank by her kids in the wee hours of March 15.

The water in the tank was only 1.5 feet deep and the cause of death was drowning, said Mangi Lal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Ghanta Ghar police station.

Bollywood actress Sridevi was found dead in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel last month. Her autopsy report said she died of ‘accidental drowning’ and traces of alcohol were also found in her body.

Hamid Khan Pathan, the councillor’s husband, said her wife had keenly watched the extensive coverage of Sridevi’s death. “The kids wanted to watch some film but she did not let them change the channel. She said, ‘No, let me watch this. How could she die in such shallow water? Was she intoxicated?’” said Hamid.

He added that her wife had followed the coverage for the next 3-4 days and even seen her cremation.

Garima was under depression since her father passed away two years ago, Hamid said. “She was very close to her father. She would keep saying, ‘My father is no more. I, too, should leave this world.’ She attempted a suicide earlier as well,” he added.

Police said some sleeping pills were found scattered on the terrace near the water tank. “We have taken the viscera from the body and forensic reports will reveal if she had consumed the pills or not. The autopsy however says that she drowned,” said the ASI.