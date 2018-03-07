RCA, Raj Royals sign pact for holding matches at SMS stadium

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday signed an agreement for organising the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL campaign against Delhi Daredevils on April 11.

Rajasthan Royals chairman Ranjit Bar Thakur and RCA president CP Joshi signed the agreement.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Thakur said, “SMS stadium is our homeground and we have no other place to play. We are looking forward to win the (IPL) cup this season. We had won the first edition. We will play to give Rajasthan pride and place in the area of cricket.”

“We had many ups and downs.., but we have been cleared of every single accusation. Now, the former champions are happy to play on their home ground,” he added.

Replying to a question over associating Rahul Dravid with Rajasthan Royals, who had mentored the team in the past, Thakur said it was possible only after clearance from the BCCI. “But Shane Warne is coming to play the role of team’s mentor,” he added.

Sports minister Gajendra Khimsar was also present on the occasion.