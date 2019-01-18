RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal climbs on platform in Rajasthan assembly, disrupts governor’s address

Proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly were on Thursday marred by disruptions when the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal and two other MLAs from his party rushed into the well of the House just as Governor Kalyan Singh began to address the first session of the assembly.

The governor congratulated the newly-elected MLAs and began his address. However, after a few lines were read out, Beniwal interrupted Singh’s address and demanded that government procure moong dal from farmers. Beniwal also climbed on to a platform near the assembly secretary’s desk, continuing to interrupt the speech.

Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal requested the governor to table the speech. The governor then tabled the address and left the House, as per the protocol.

When the session resumed, RLP MLAs again disrupted the proceedings. This time several BJP MLAs, including deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, also rushed into the well of the House, and started shouting slogans.

After the governor left the House, speaker CP Joshi said the incident was unfortunate. He asked MLAs to respect the decorum of the House and warned of taking strong action if the assembly rules and regulations were not followed.

Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said this was the first instance when “such petty behaviour” against the governor was witnessed in the House.

Joshi then said that the governor’s address in not part of the proceedings and again warned that if decorum was not maintained he would act firmly against those MLAs. Let’s forget the past and start a fresh chapter,” he said.

After that cooperatives minister Udai Lal Anjana tabled the Rajasthan Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018. Joshi then read out the condolences and the house was adjourned till Friday morning.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 10:05 IST