Roadways employees warn of chakka jam on July 25-26

The joint front of employees unions of Rajasthan Roadways on Monday took out a rally from Sindhi Camp to Civil Lines gate over their 13-point demands. They warned of a chakka jam on July 25 and 26.

Hundreds of employees shouted slogans such as ‘Roadways Bachao-Rojgaar Bachao’ (save roadways, save employment). The rally began from the Sindi Camp bus stand and crossed the Government Hostel, Government Press, Chomu House Circle and Roadways Headquarters to reach Civil Lines gate, where it turned into a public meeting.

AITUC state president ML Yadav, CITU general secretary Kishan Singh Rathore, INTUC state president Alok Dubey, RSRTC Retired Employees Association general secretary Hargovind Sharma, BJMM state president Shishupal Singh and Rajasthan Roadways Retired Employees Welfare Samiti general secretary Shubkaran Adha addressed the public meeting.

They alleged that the government is allowing private bus owners to ply at the cost of harming the roadways. Also, there is continuous mismanagement of the roadways, which has led to an economic crisis.

They said that the state government and roadways’ management have been neglecting the joint front’s demands. This has forced the in-service and retired employees to hit the roads.

The leaders said that if the government does not accept their demands, they will then call for a state-wide strike on July 25 and 26. Before going on strike, effigies of the state government will be burnt at all units across the state.

The major demands are implementation of the seventh pay commission from January 2016; recruitment on vacant posts; stopping illegal plying of private buses; purchase at least 1,000 new buses; limiting buses taken on contract to a maximum of 20% and strictly following the contract conditions; minimum salary of drivers hired through agency should be Rs 18,000 per month.