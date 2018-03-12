Special Operations Group busts cheating racket, six arrested

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Monday busted a high-tech cheating racket operating from an exam centre here in the constable recruitment exam, SOG officials said.

Under the racket, the computers used by the candidates at the centre, were being operated through remote access by experts sitting at another place. The SOG has arrested six persons including the centre owner and manager Vikas Malik (30). The arrested persons hail from Haryana and Delhi.

The constable recruitment exam of Rajasthan police has about 16 lakh applicants and is being conducted over 45 days with three shifts in a day. The conduction of the examination has been outsourced by the state police department to Aptech Limited, an education and training company.

“Due to large number of candidates, private institutions are also selected as exam centres and Saraswati Infotech, located in Malaviya Nagar RIICO Industrial Area, was one of them,” said SOG deputy inspector general (DIG) Sanjay Shrotriya.

The DIG said that the owner had established the centre with the cheating racket in mind and had operated in a similar fashion in other exams earlier.

“One or two computers in the hall were connected through LAN with computers where experts would be sitting. The selected candidate would just sit in front of the screen in the exam hall while the experts would operate his computer and answer the questions,” he said.

The SOG raided the place on Sunday night after the police headquarters received a tip-off about the racket and directed the SOG to probe the matter. “We found people in the centre at night. We found their activities to be suspicious and upon interrogation, we uncovered the racket,” said Shrotriya.

Apart from the six arrested, the SOG is looking for two more persons who were involved along with nearly a dozen candidates who have illegally benefitted from the racket. “The arrested persons said that they charged between

Rs 2-4 lakh from the candidates but we’ll find the actual amount when we arrest the candidates,” the DIG added.

The police department has removed Saraswati Infotech from its list of exam centres.