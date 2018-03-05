Students take out rally for their missing classmate

Students of a private school in Bharatpur staged a rally on Monday, demanding the police and administrative officials to find out a missing class 8 student.

They handed over a memorandum to the district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta, superintendent of police, Anil Kumar Tank, seeking immediate action in the case.

12-year-old Akash Kumar, from Jiroli village, went missing on February 26 after he returned home from school. His classmate Brijesh Kumar said, “Akash has been missing for the last seven days. We have all gathered here to urge the police to find him as early as possible.”

Deewan Singh, the missing boy’s father said, “My wife, Nirmala Devi and I had gone to the market to fetch a few things and had left our younger son Yush Kumar at home.”

“According to villagers, after coming back home from school, Akash had gone to a shop to buy biscuits and tobacco packets, from where he went missing. He must have been abducted,” said Singh.

SP Anil Kumar Tank said that Akash has been missing for the last seven days. “After a missing complaint was lodged, we directed all station house officers in the district, along with senior police officials, to look for the child.”

Rammo Singh, Akash’s uncle, said, “We have provided the police with some contact numbers of miscreants who could have abducted him.”

Akash was a class 8 student of a private school in Shyam Nagar colony of Bharatpur.