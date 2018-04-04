Suraj Yatra put off, CM will visit constituencies for short trips

The proposed Suraj Vikas Yatra of chief minister Vasundhara Raje, which was tentatively scheduled to begin from April 15, has been postponed and will now take place in May or June, sources said.

Instead, Raje will now visit constituencies for three to four days and the first such visit will be to Sikar from April 6. During her visit, she will be interacting with the public, party workers, religious leaders and is likely to be felicitated by different communities. Raje will also be taking feedback on various welfare schemes. The CM is also likely to announce some developmental works in rural areas.

“The chief minister will be visiting Neem Ka Thana, Khandela and Shree Madhopur in the first phase from April 6-9. The chief minister will then visit Dodh, Laxmangarh and Chomu constituencies from April 13-16,” a BJP leader said.

Earlier, Raje had planned a 75-day Vikas Yatra covering all 200 assembly constituencies.

The yatra was to kick off from the tribal-dominated division of Udaipur to highlight the BJP government’s achievements in the state. Local MLAs, MPs and minister-in-charge of the districts were supposed to accompany the chief minister during her tour that would have culminated in July.

As part of the ministers’ visit to different districts to take stock of problems plaguing Rajasthan, home minister Gulabchand Kataria was in Udaipur on Wednesday. A total of 29 senior leaders, including ministers, have been touring the state.

During their stay, the leaders met party office-bearers and workers to get feedback on the functioning of the government. The party leaders have been working on booth management and making people aware of the schemes launched by the state government.

Last week, the chief minister visited Sri Ganganagar and inaugurated the development work to be done in the region and also sanctioned works to the tune of Rs 860 crore for development in the area.

“The visits are aimed at connecting with the people and the party workers,” the BJP leader said.