Three held for raping woman, shooting video clip in Bharatpur  

Three men were arrested for raping a woman in a mobile shop in Hindaun City, Karauli district, and filming the act. The accused were also threatening the victim to circulate the clip on social media, police said on Sunday.

The 19-year-year woman from Keshavpura colony in Hindaun City was taken to a government hospital by the police on Sunday for a medical examination after the victim and her father registered a police complaint against the three accused. A complaint was registered against the three accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Information Technology Act.

The accused were identified as Vaseem Khan, Nadeem Khan and Arif Khan.

The police said that a year ago the main accused Vaseem, who works at a mobile shop in the city, had taken a photo of the woman when she had gone to buy a mobile phone.

After a few days, she was raped at knifepoint by Vaseem when she went to the mobile shop to fix a technical problem in her mobile. He also shot a clip of the rape.

The victim said Vasseem had been raping her for a year and threatening to circulate the rape video on social media.

On Saturday evening, he called her to the mobile shop and raped her again. The shop was closed and Vaseem called two associates, Nadeem and Arif to keep watch.

As the news spread, Hindu groups and locals staged a protest at Kotwali police station and demanded action against the owner of the mobile shop. They demanded that police scan all computers in other mobile shops in the market to see if they have obscene videos of women. The mobile shop has been sealed.

The police recovered video clip of the rape from the accused. The victim will be presented before the court on Monday to record her statement, station house officer of Kotwali police Adhyatam Gautam said.