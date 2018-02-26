Tweak in law to give Rajasthan cops more teeth in cow smuggling cases

Vehicles used in illegal transport of bovines will be seized and the accused arrested under new amendments in a state law, the Rajasthan government said Monday.

The government has approved the amendment in the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 to add a section 6 (A) under which vehicles used in illegal transport of bovines would be seized, parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said.

This amendment will not apply in cases of illegal transportation of buffaloes.

The bill proposing the changes will now go before the state assembly.

“The vehicles used in illegal transport of animals will be seized similar to the action taken under the Excise Act. Also, appropriate authority will be able to arrest offenders after amendment in the Act,” Rathore said, adding that buffalo and its progeny were excluded from the definition of bovine animals after directions from the Centre.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Rajasthan State Other Backward Categories list. All the persons of Nagarchi, Damami, Rana and Bayati (Barot) castes would be able to get state OBC certificates and the Dholi caste persons, who put Nagarchi, Damami, Rana and Bayati (Barot) names as their sub-castes, would get Scheduled Caste certificates. Also, the OBC list a sub-caste Devasi would also be included with Raika, Rebari and Debasi.

The cabinet also decided to give 5% relaxation to the SC and ST candidates in minimum score of marks at two stages of the Clerk Grade II and Stenographers’ recruitment examination. The service rules of different cadres of clerks will be amended to implement this.

“It was mandatory to score 40 per cent and 36 per cent marks in the phase-1 and 2 of the direct recruitment examination of grade-2 clerk and stenographer. With the amendment, five per cent relaxation will be given in the minimum eligibility marks,” the minister said.

He said that as per the amendments, 50% of total posts of Jamadaar Grade II in the Rajasthan State Excise Subordinate Services would be filled through promotions 50% and 50% through direct recruitment.

Rathore said Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Bhartiya Shiksha Prasar Samiti in Ajmer has been given 8 acres of land in Pushkar on 5% of the reserved price for educational use. Similarly, Rajpurohit Chatravas Vikas Samiti Jodhpur has given 0.49 acre land in Sirsi village in Jaipur district at 5% of residential reserve price prevailing in October 2013. He said decision has been taken to allot land on reserved price prevailing in 2013 in 12 cases of various communities.

Rathore said to ensure quality technical education in Rajasthan, universities have been set up at Kota and Bikaner. He said appointment of vice chancellors will be done as the guidelines of UGC and the vice chancellor will be appointed by the state government.

Rathore said that all posts of constables in excise subordinate service would now be filled through direct recruitment, while 75 % posts of driver to be filled by direct recruitment and 25% by promotion, he added. He said that it was further decided to have 12.5% ex-servicemen quota in direct recruitment for this service. The cabinet also approved the provision of standards for physical fitness and skill tests for these posts while the earlier provisions of interview was set aside.