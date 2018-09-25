Zika virus: Rajasthan health minister asks officials to keep watch, cancels their leaves

After the first case of zika virus infection was confirmed in Jaipur and a spurt in seasonal diseases, health minister Kali Charan Saraf called a meeting to review the status of seasonal diseases on Monday.

He directed the department officials to keep a watch on seasonal diseases and cancelled leaves of all medical personnel across the state. The meeting was held at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, which was attended by the officials of the health department, medical education department, Jaipur Municipal Corporation and animal husbandry department.

There have been 1,539 cases of swine flu and 152 deaths between January 1 and September 23. Also, 2406 cases of dengue cases, 3056 cases of malaria, 147 cases of chikungunya and 832 cases of scrub typhus have been confirmed.

A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur was tested positive for mosquito-borne Zika virus infection after being admitted to hospital on September 11.

Saraf said that a strict watch has to be kept on all seasonal diseases, including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, swine flu, scrub typhus and zika virus and action should be taken immediately after getting information of any disease.

He also cancelled leaves of medical personnel across the state and said that leave can be approved under special circumstances only with the prior permission of chief medical and health officer (CMHO).

Saraf also directed to conduct a door-to-door survey of 500 houses daily in Jaipur city and the survey should be cross verified. He also directed health department and Jaipur Municipal Corporation officers to organise anti-larvae activities to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Saraf stressed on regular cleaning.

Health department additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta said that he has directed health officials to test patient suffering from fever by taking blood slides and to screen houses near the affected patients. She directed CHMO to pay special attention to the quality of screening and also directed joint director for cross verification of screening works.

Gupta directed animal husbandry department officials to be vigilant in order to prevent the spread of scrub typhus.

Director public health Dr VK Mathur, additional director (rural health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, Sawai Man Singh Hospital superintendent Dr DS Meena, Sawai Man Singh Medical College additional principal Dr Deepak Mathur, joint director Dr KK Sharma, CMHO Jaipur (I) Dr Narottam Sharma and CMHO Jaipur (II) Dr Praveen Aswal and other officers were present.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 06:18 IST