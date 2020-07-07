e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
4 employees of Karnataka Congress leader test positive for coronavirus

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

karnataka Updated: Jul 07, 2020 08:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A health worker in an enclosed kiosk collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing.
A health worker in an enclosed kiosk collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing.
         

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife Tabu Gundu Rao informed that four of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Well sadly our PA, one more Gunman and 2 house staff tested positive. We are all thankfully negative but in isolation and quarantine for 10 to 14 days from today, to check if we develop symptoms as we are primary contacts to them. Hopefully we should get through this,” Tabu tweeted.

