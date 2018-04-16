Cong workers in Karnataka vandalise party office over ticket distribution

Congress workers on Monday vandalised the party office in Mandya in Karnataka to protest against distribution of tickets for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Infighting in the Congress has come out in the open over ticket distribution. Senior state Congress leader K Rahman Khan said, “Our chief minister (Siddaramaiah), along with others, came from Janata Dal (Secular) and so he gives more importance to them. It seems he has no attachment with leaders and cadres (of the Congress).”

“It is sad that the state leadership lacks the ability to take everyone along. New people have been given responsibilities,who don’t even know how to treat seniors. If the high command doesn’t take care of this aspect of the state leadership, it might bring losses for the party,” Khan added.

The Congress released its first list of 218 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on April 15. The party’s chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency.

Siddaramaiah’s son Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency. Karnataka home minister R Ramalinga Reddy will contest from BTM Layout, while his daughter Sowmya Reddy will contest from Jayanagar

The Congress is yet to release its candidate list for five seats. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.