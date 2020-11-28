e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka to bring bill to ban cow slaughter in upcoming assembly session

Karnataka to bring bill to ban cow slaughter in upcoming assembly session

Minister Prabhu Chavan said the detailed provisions of the proposed law are being worked out.

karnataka Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 07:41 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
BJP had tried to ban cow slaughter in Karnataka earlier too but the bill wasn’t approved by governor.
BJP had tried to ban cow slaughter in Karnataka earlier too but the bill wasn’t approved by governor. (PTI Photo)
         

The Karnataka government will introduce a bill to ban cow slaughter in the state during the upcoming assembly session which starts on December 7. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka animal husbandary minister Prabhu Chavan said that this was finalised in the cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Pointing out that banning cow slaughter was a part of the BJP manifesto, Chavan said that an earlier BJP government had passed a similar legislation in 2010. However, the legislation had not received the then governor’s assent. This time Chavan said they anticipate no such hurdle.

Also Read: Yediyurappa’s move to grant reservation to Lingayats deferred after high command’s intervention

The minister also said detailed provisions of the proposed law are being worked out and the government would study similar legislation implemented in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states. “This time Gau Mata will be protected as promised in our manifesto.”

However, buffaloes and bullocks which are older than 12 years or unfit for breeding will be allowed to be slaughtered according to the legislation being planned.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress
PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 119.7% of budget target
Fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 119.7% of budget target
Iran accuses Israel, US in assassination of nuclear scientist
Iran accuses Israel, US in assassination of nuclear scientist
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In