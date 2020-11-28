Karnataka to bring bill to ban cow slaughter in upcoming assembly session

karnataka

The Karnataka government will introduce a bill to ban cow slaughter in the state during the upcoming assembly session which starts on December 7. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka animal husbandary minister Prabhu Chavan said that this was finalised in the cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Pointing out that banning cow slaughter was a part of the BJP manifesto, Chavan said that an earlier BJP government had passed a similar legislation in 2010. However, the legislation had not received the then governor’s assent. This time Chavan said they anticipate no such hurdle.

The minister also said detailed provisions of the proposed law are being worked out and the government would study similar legislation implemented in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states. “This time Gau Mata will be protected as promised in our manifesto.”

However, buffaloes and bullocks which are older than 12 years or unfit for breeding will be allowed to be slaughtered according to the legislation being planned.