Two arrested in Khadki robbery case in Pune

Two of the four persons accused of robbing the house of a Bopodi-based builder were arrested by crime branch of the Pune police on Friday. A bungalow in Kundan Estate, Bopodi, belonging to Ashish Jain, 39, who lives there with his parents, was broken into and belongings were stolen on November 11.

The two accused have been identified as Kesar Prem Sahi, 23, a native of Kamalgaon in Kalikot region of Nepal and Krushna Brikbahadur Shah, 35, a native of Santada region of Nepal, according to the police.Of the four accused, a couple and Sahi worked at the Jain house since the past few months and lived nearby. The three were aware of the house’s layout and their services had been provided to the Jains through an agency.

The police are on the lookout for the married couple. The complaint in the matter was lodged by Ashish Jain.

“The Jains did not have any details of the three who worked at their residence. They had a phone number which was also switched off,” said Shirish Sardeshpande, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune. “Technical analysis was undertaken on a major scale and it suggested that the two arrested were on a particular train in Delhi. We had sealed the entrances to Nepal, but we found them in Uttar Pradesh,” said, DCP Sardeshpande. The two were found in a town in the jurisdiction of Bagubad police station in Hadup district of UP.

The police recovered cash and jewellery worth ₹18,96,139 from the two. The recovered material includes cash worth ₹6,71,039 and gold jewellery with diamond embeds worth ₹12,25,100, according to the police.

“Sahi is in police custody till November 27. Shah is in magisterial custody and needs to go through identification parade and then we will take his custody,” said Muralidhar Karpe, senior police inspector of Unit 1, crime branch.

The incident was reported when the complainants family returned from a two-day pilgrimage to Bhimashankar.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 15:42 IST